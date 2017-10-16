Get Movin’ Monday: Healthy, Delicious Fall Meal Recipes

Fall means pots of soup on the stove and delicious meals coming from our ovens. There’s no better way to enjoy the cooler temperatures than to whip up some easy dishes.
Fresh Food Educator Kirsten Renee shared the following recipes.
CAPRESE CHICKEN PACKETS
Ingredients
¼ C. balsamic vinegar
⅓ C. olive oil
1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 Tbps. fresh thyme
¼ tsp. Salt
Fresh cracked pepper
4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
4 slices fresh mozzarella
12 Cherry Tomatoes, halved
Fresh chiffonade basil
Instructions
1. Place chicken breasts in a gallon sized Ziploc bag.
2. Mix together the vinegar, olive oil, Dijon, garlic, thyme, salt and fresh cracked pepper in a small bowl, pour over chicken, seal bag and refrigerate for 4 to 8 hours.
3. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
4. Cut 4 large pieces of parchment paper into large hearts.
5. Discard marinade and place 1 chicken breast on one half of each heart, top each piece of chicken with a slice of mozzarella and some cherry tomatoes.
6. To seal parchment, bold over the other half of the parchment heart, tightly fold the edges over towards the chicken, ensuring that no juices leak out while cooking.
7. Place the packets on a pan and bake for about 20 – 25 minutes, remove from oven and let sit 2 to 3 minutes; serve with fresh basil.
SMOKED SAUSAGE, CABBAGE & WHITE BEAN SOUP
Ingredients
2 Tbsp. olive oil
1 small onion, chopped
2 celery stalks, chopped
2 large carrots, chopped
3 C. chopped green cabbage
1/2 C. fresh parsley, minced
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 bay leaves
1/2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. ground black pepper
1/2 tsp. rubbed sage
1/2 tsp. cayenne pepper
8 C. chicken broth
2 (15 oz.) cans butter beans, drained & rinsed
12 oz. Smoked Kielbasa Sausage, diced
Parmesan cheese
Crusty bread
Instructions
1. In a large pot, heat oil over medium high heat and sauté the onion, celery, carrots, cabbage, parsley and garlic for 6-8 minutes or until tender.
2. Add the bay leaves, salt, pepper, sage, cayenne pepper, chicken broth, butter beans and smoked sausage
3. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer over medium heat for 20-25 minutes, stirring occasionally.
4. Remove bay leaves before serving.
5. Serve soup topped with Parmesan cheese and crusty bread.