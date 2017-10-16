GoFundMe Set Up For Minn. Man Killed In Somalia Bombing

(credit: the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center)

Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center, located at 8201 Park Ave S., Bloomington, MN 55420 has started this campaign on behalf of it’s community’s family who lost their father, Ahmed AbdiKarin Eyow, in the bomb blast on Saturday, October 14, 2017. Mr. Eyow was a beloved member of our community. We saw him multiple times a day attending our 5 daily prayer services as well as when he brought his children to our school and attended lectures himself.

Click here for the GoFundMe.

