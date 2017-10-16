Wild’s Zucker Raising Funds For Broadcast Studio In Masonic Children’s Hospital

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new project is in the works at The University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital. The hospital along with Minnesota Wild’s Jason Zucker unvelied the plans Monday.
Zucker is kicking off a fundraising project for the Zucker Family Suite and Broadcast Studio. It will be a space for patients and their families to feel like they are escaping the hospital. Children will be able to to produce and host their own shows in the broadcast station.
“If you can make the kids smile for five minutes and forget about what they’re going through for five minutes, or ten minutes, and just let them be kids and have some fun, that’s what it’s all about,” Zucker said. “So we’re hoping this space will allow them to go watch a game and get their minds off of whatever it is they’re going through.”
Zucker and his wife Carly Aplin donated a $160,000 to kick off the fundraising.