Kevin Hart To Perform At Target Center On Super Bowl Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Add Kevin Hart to the list of celebrities and shows the Super Bowl is bringing to Minneapolis.
Target Center announced Monday that the comedian will bring his “Irresponsible Tour” to the downtown Minneapolis arena on Feb. 2, the Friday before Super Bowl Sunday.
Tickets for the show will run $68 – $303. They go on sale Friday morning and can be purchased at the Target Center box office or online at www.AXS.com.
Hart, who has recently starred in films like “Central Intelligence” and “Ride Along 2,” will be one of several entertainers to perform during Super Bowl weekend in the Twin Cities.
Production crews are currently working on building venue spaces in downtown Minneapolis and at Mystic Lake Casino. In previous years, the pop-up venues brought talent such as Bruno Mars and Taylor Swift for the big game.
Last month, it was reported that Justin Timberlake was “finalizing” a Super Bowl halftime show deal.