Minnehaha Academy Upper School Rebuild To Start Soon

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnehaha Academy says the demolition of its century-old building should be done by Thanksgiving.
The core of the school was so badly shaken by an explosion in August that the section must be completely rebuilt. That includes the 1912 and 1922 buildings, the link between them, and the STEM lab.
Minnehaha Academy expects permits to be issued in about two weeks. The process includes a 10-day waiting period and a neighborhood meeting before demolition can start. The school plans to rebuild a 21st century Upper School campus.
A gas leak caused the explosion, killing two employees and injuring nine others.