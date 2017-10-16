Police: Man, 55, Killed After Being Pinned By Truck At Auto Shop

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Montevideo say a 55-year-old man is dead after being pinned by a truck in an auto shop Friday.
According to police, emergency responders were dispatched on October 13 at 4:45 p.m. on a 911 call of a vehicle on top of a person at an auto shop located at 120 West Canyon Ave. in Montevideo.
When officers arrived, they found the victim deceased due to injuries suffered from being pinned between a pickup and a tool chest.
Police identified the victim as Richard Fultz of Montevideo.
An autopsy is pending.