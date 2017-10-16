Plane Crash Victim Remembered For Kindness With Special Needs Students

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One of the victims of a weekend plane crash is being remembered for her kindness while working with special needs students.
Jill Rygwall, 48, was a paraprofessional for the Intermediate School in the Princeton Public Schools district. On Monday, the district said that the community is saddened by her loss, adding that she will be greatly missed.
Rygwall was killed Friday when a small plane piloted by her husband crashed in the Mississippi River near Ramsey. Emergency crews pulled her body from the river the night of the crash, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.
It took two more days for crews to recover the plane and the body of her husband, 47-year-old Chad Rygwall.
The crash happened in the north metro community of Ramsey, near Highway 10 and Cutter Grove Avenue. Witnesses say a single engine Cessna was flying along the river when it hit power lines and nosedived into the water.
Residents say this was the third plane to hit power lines in the area in the last 30 years.