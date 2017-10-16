Minneapolis Police Seek Suspects In 2 Stadium Village Robberies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Minneapolis are looking for two suspects in two robberies Thursday night near the University of Minnesota campus.

Officers say the first incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. near Ontario Street and Washington Avenue. The second was reported at around 11 p.m. near Oak Street and Delaware Street.

Investigators believe the same group of four young men were involved in both robberies. They’re estimated to be between ages 17 and 24 and were described as wearing dark hoodies. In both incidents, police say the group approached victims on foot, demanding their valuables. Officers say one victim was punched in the face but did not require medical treatment.

University of Minnesota and Minneapolis Police officers searched the area for the suspects, but couldn’t find them.

