After Big Win Over Packers, Vikings Fans Feeling Optimistic

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — At the Vikings Locker Room store in the Mall of America, fans can grab jerseys, hats, even mugs, which after the past 24 hours might be overflowing with optimism.

Jeff Bailey was at the game Sunday, witnessing his favorite team not only defeat the Green Bay Packers but slide into first place in the division with a 4-2 record. It didn’t hurt either that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a likely season-ending shoulder injury.

“I think at Thanksgiving when they play Detroit, I think if they can beat them they can take the NFC North,” he said.

The good news kept on cooking with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater now clear to practice after last year’s season ending knee injury.

“I think it’d be a good idea maybe to bring him back after the bye (week), get that time in there for Bridgewater to learn the offense again,” Bailey added.

Bailey’s feelings are shared by his father John who feels the quarterback not named Bridgewater or Bradford deserves the next start.

“(Case) Keenum, he’s got the hot hand right now and all he needs is a little bit of experience and that self-confidence that comes with knowing he’s the go-to guy,” John said.

Barring the typical Minnesota sports bad luck, fans feel the road to a championship on home turf might be paved in purple and gold.

“Hopefully they develop enough cohesion as a group and enough consistency and can avoid further injury to go a long way,” John said.