St. Paul Man Charged In Fatal Shooting Near U Of M West Bank Still At Large

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are looking for a St. Paul man charged with murder in a fatal shooting near the University of Minnesota this summer.
Farhan Hersi, 29, is charged with one count of second-degree murder in the Aug. 31 death of a man near Bullwinkle’s Saloon near the university’s West Bank campus.
According to the criminal complaint, police first responded to the call just after 3 a.m. When they arrived, they found the victim dead from apparent gunshot wounds in the bar’s parking lot.
Investigators say surveillance footage helped them identify Hersi as the shooter, and they haven’t been able to find him. He’s believed to be affiliated with the St. Paul Pistol Boyz gang. Police say he was with a group of people when he shot the victim several times at close range that night.