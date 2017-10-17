Top Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups For Week 7

By Rahul Lal

We’ve seen a number of injuries shape the NFL lately, whether it’s watching Dalvin Cook, Odell Beckham Jr. or now Aaron Rodgers go down with injury – fantasy owners are hurting. It’s important as ever for fantasy owners to try to stay on top of things by making the right moves on the waiver wire and picking up the right guy to stay fantasy relevant.

Teams on bye: Detroit, Houston

Below are a few of our favorite waiver wire pickups for Week 7, and they are separated by the three categories of Add Now, Worth A Look, and finally Deep League Add.

Darren McFadden (Dallas Cowboys, RB)

Confidence Level: Add Now

As of now, Ezekiel Elliott is out and there is an entire RB1’s shoes to fill in Dallas. While the decision could be flipped at any time to bring ‘Zeke back, Darren McFadden seems to present the most relief for the Cowboys at the moment. Alfred Morris has been the backup on the season but McFadden is more built to handle a lead workload – he’s also the better pass-catcher on a team that utilizes their backs in the passing game often.

Orleans Darkwa (New York Giants, RB)

Confidence Level: Add Now

Is there a legitimate runner on this Giants’ team? Well, we sure hope so considering the passing game is basically broken. Darkwa separated himself from Wayne Gallman by turning 21 carries into 117 yards. Darkwa looked explosive in a somewhat boring game and really presented some relief for the Giants – a team that can’t ignore any on-field success.

John Brown (Arizona Cardinals, WR)

Confidence Level: Add Now

How is John Brown so lowly owned? The early season injury woes mixed in with the risk of a slow recovery due to his sickle cell disease is worrisome but the talent clearly outweighs the risk right now. The Cardinals looked good and, as long as the Adrian Peterson experiment is going well, the offensive game will look better too. In his last two games, Brown has scored twice and has gotten a healthy amount of targets. He’s clearly trusted as he’s averaged 7 targets a game this season.

Jack Doyle (Indianapolis Colts, TE)

Confidence Level: Worth a Look

Jack Doyle had seven receptions for 50 yards and a touchdown on Monday Night Football – only his second game of over 50 yards this season. This was also Doyle’s first touchdown of the season. Most people drafted Doyle as a potential sleeper this season and he’s frankly disappointed – with Jacoby Brissett targeting Doyle 18 times in the last two games, he’s on the rise and is getting ready to erupt.

Case Keenum (Minnesota Vikings, QB)

Confidence Level: Deep League Add

Stay with me here – Sam Bradford tried to return and struggled while clearly still playing hurt. Keenum has actually looked better and the offense looks more comfortable. Jerrick McKinnon has turned into quite the pass-catching back after the injury to Dalvin Cook – he’s no replacement but he’s pretty talented himself. With Stefon Diggs set to return soon and Adam Thielen looking steady as ever, the Vikings are loaded with weapons and are moving with lots of confidence.

Rahul Lal is an LA native stuck in a lifelong, love-hate relationship with the Lakers, Dodgers and Raiders. You can follow him on Twitter here.