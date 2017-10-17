Police: Girl In Crosswalk Hit By Car Near Faribault School

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 54-year-old man is expected to face charges after a 13-year-old girl in a crosswalk was hit by a car near a school in Faribault Tuesday morning, according to police.
Faribault police responded to the incident at about 7:23 a.m. at the intersection of 2nd Avenue NW and 8th Street NW. When officers arrived, they found a 13-year-girl that had been hit by a car and was conscious, but incoherent. The girl was taken to Allina District One Hospital before being airlifted to a Twin Cities trauma center.
An investigation shows the girl was in a crosswalk at the intersection, and several vehicles heading both northbound and southbound had stopped to allow her to cross. Witnesses said a 54-year-old man driving a 1998 Lincoln Navigator was heading northbound, passed the stopped vehicles on the right side and hit the girl in the crosswalk.
The driver was released from the scene, pending an investigation. He is expected to be charged at a later date, but has not been identified. The State Patrol is assisting Faribault police with the investigation.
“This tragic crash was completely preventable. Our thoughts are with the girl and her family as she recovers,” Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen said. “Drivers are reminded to slow down and yield the right-of-way to pedestrians.”