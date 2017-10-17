Instant Pot Recipe: Sirloin Tips In Merlot

Sirloin Tips in Merlot

Ingredients:

1 cup sliced mushrooms
1 cup diced onions
1 Tbsp beef base
2 tsp chopped garlic
2 Tbsp flour
1/2 tsp black pepper
1 tsp onion powder
1/2 tsp celery salt
1/3 cup merlot
28 ounce beef sirloin tips
1 box egg noodles

Combine all of the ingredients except the beef tips and egg noodles in a medium bowl. Follow the instructions below based on your preferred cooke method:

SLOW-COOKER: Place the beef tips, the contents from the bowl, and 1/2 cup of water into the slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for 6-8 hours or on high for 4-5 hours or until beef is tender and reaches an internal temperature of 160°F.

OVEN: Preheat oven to 325°F. Place the beef tips, the contents from the bowl, and 1/2 cup of water into a 3-4 qt. Dutch oven or baking dish with a tight-fitting lid. Cover and cook for 2-3 hours or until meat is tender and reaches an internal temperature of 160°F.

INSTANT POT: Spray pot with cooking spray and add the beef tips and the contents from the bowl into the pot. Seal vent and set pressure cooker to cook for 20-25 minutes. When the timer ends release pressure and remove lid.

EGG NOODLES: Before serving, cook egg noodles. Bring 3 quarts of water to a boil. Add egg noodles and cook uncovered for 5-7 minutes or until tender. Drain.

TO SERVE: Serve beef and sauce mixture over noodles.

