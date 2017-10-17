JetBlue Flights Coming To MSP Airport This Spring

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New York-based JetBlue is bringing Boston-bound flights to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport this spring.
In what it is calling the worst kept secret, MSP airport says JetBlue will be landing at its airport beginning on May 3, 2018.
JetBlue says the non-stop flights will be as low as $89 for a one-way ticket.
“As the largest airline in Boston we are answering calls from our customers who have long asked us to offer our great service and low fares on this important route,” said John Checketts, vice president network planning, JetBlue. “And adding Minneapolis–Saint Paul to our map will give Twin Cities travelers a refreshing new choice in the air with JetBlue’s long list of perks not matched by any other airline in the market.”
The airline will operate three daily roundtrip flights between the two cities.
JetBlue is Boston’s largest airline and has up to 150 daily departures.
Jetblue says that in addition to a new nonstop choice for flights to Boston, Minneapolis travelers will also “also benefit from convenient connections to popular JetBlue destinations across the U.S. and throughout the Caribbean and Latin America.”