McDonald’s Wants You To Avoid Phone Distractions With Phone Lockers

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Since the introduction of smartphones, it’s become harder for all of us to put them down. That of course is true, even when we eat. Now, McDonald’s wants to change that.
The fast food chain recently introduced mobile phone lockers at one of its branches in Singapore as part of its “Phone Off. Fun On” campaign.
It encourages people to lock their phones away and have a real conversation while they eat.
More than 300 people were surveyed there with more than two-thirds admitting they use their phone during meals.
Although the campaign targets families, the service is free for anyone to use.