Minneapolis Wants $45K More To Promote Nicollet Mall

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The City of Minneapolis wants to spend another $45,000 promoting Nicollet Mall’s revamp.
The mall has been under construction since 2015. The council’s approval brings the total PR budget to $95,000. A city council committee says it needs to address the unforeseen media coverage on the renovation’s problems, including the closure of several stores and restaurants.
The money would also go towards promoting additional art installations. Signs along the mall say the project will be “substantially complete” in November.