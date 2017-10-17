Minneapolis Wants $45K More To Promote Nicollet Mall

Filed Under: City of Minneapolis, Nicollet Mall

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The City of Minneapolis wants to spend another $45,000 promoting Nicollet Mall’s revamp.

The mall has been under construction since 2015. The council’s approval brings the total PR budget to $95,000. A city council committee says it needs to address the unforeseen media coverage on the renovation’s problems, including the closure of several stores and restaurants.

The money would also go towards promoting additional art installations. Signs along the mall say the project will be “substantially complete” in November.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch