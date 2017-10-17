Timberwolves Hire Shawn Parker As PA Announcer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Timberwolves announced Tuesday they have hired Shawn Parker to be the team’s public address announcer.
The Timberwolves host the Utah Jazz Friday night as Ricky Rubio returns to Target Center. Parker was chosen after a search that involved more than 400 people.
Parker is a Washington, D.C., native who is certified by the National Association of Sports Public Address Announcers. He was most recently the public address announcer at George Washington University, and announced for the women’s pro football team, the D.C. Divas. He was also the voice of the 2015 World Police and Fire Games, and the 2016 USA Hockey High School National Championships.
He debuted last Friday at a team scrimmage and will make his officials debut Friday night.