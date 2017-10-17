Police: Gov. Walker’s Son Offered To Get Out & Walk During Stop

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police video shows Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker‘s son never identified himself as the governor’s son during a traffic stop but offered to get out and walk to the governor’s mansion.
A Maple Bluff Police officer pulled over a state van near the mansion on Aug. 18 because three people were in the two-person front seat. One of them was Alex Walker.
The officer’s body camera shows Alex Walker offered several times to get out, walk back to the mansion and have the Capitol Police drive him to his friend’s new downtown Madison apartment.
Alex Walker said the driver was a state employee but didn’t speak his name. The governor’s spokesman didn’t immediately reply to an email inquiring about the worker’s identity.
The officer let the trio go with a warning.
