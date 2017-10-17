Twin Cities Mosques To Join Forces For Somalia Bombing Fundraiser

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Mosques around the Twin Cities are providing support to people impacted by the deadliest single attack in Somalia’s history.
More than 300 people were killed when a truck bomb exploded on a crowded Mogadishu street Saturday.
Mosques throughout the Twin Cities will hold a fundraiser this Friday for the more than 70 critically-injured people, and the overwhelmed hospitals struggling to help them.
“Such funds will be gathered for the sole purpose of sending humanitarian aid to those who are impacted in Mogadishu, including hospitals, health workers and parents and relatives of those who are impacted,” said Abdul Wahid Osman, board member of Umatul Islam Center in south Minneapolis.
Minnesotan Ahmed Eyow, from Bloomington, was one of the hundreds of casualties.
Gov. Mark Dayton has called for the Governor’s Mansion to be lit in blue to honor the attack’s victims.