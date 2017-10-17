BCA Investigating After Man Injured In St. Cloud Officer-Involved Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has launched an investigation after a man was injured in an officer-involved shooting in St. Cloud late Monday evening.

According to officials, a Stearns County sheriff’s deputy and several St. Cloud police officers were investigating a possible assault shortly before midnight Monday. During the investigation, they tried making contact with occupants of a home on the 7000 block of Northwood Lane in St. Cloud.

Shortly after investigators knocked on the front door, an armed male subject inside the home broke a window out in the rear of the home and fled through it, according to a preliminary investigation.

Officials say evidence at the scene is consistent with the male subject’s weapon being fired.

At one point, officials say the deputy fired his weapon. Two officers also deployed Tasers to assist in apprehending the subject.

Officials say the male subject suffered non-life threatening injuries. First aid was provided by investigators and responding ambulance personnel. He was then taken to the St. Cloud Hospital for treatment for his injuries.

A handgun was recovered from the scene by BCA crime scene personnel.

Officials say neither the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office nor St. Cloud Police Department use body cameras. Investigators are trying to determine whether squad cameras captured video of the incident.

The deputy and four St. Cloud officers have been placed on standard administrative leave.

The investigation, which is in its early stages, is ongoing.