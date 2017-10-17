St. Paul Man Injured In Las Vegas Mass Shooting Released From Hospital

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul native who was critically wounded in the Las Vegas mass shooting has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.
According to a Facebook post from his sister-in-law Sheila Aurich, Phil Aurich was released from the Las Vegas hospital Monday and is at home with a wound drain still in. Sheila says he will still have home nurse visits for a while, but everyone is “very excited about this huge step in his recovery.”
Aurich was shot in the back while attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival. Fifty-eight people died that night as well as the gunman, Stephen Paddock, who killed himself.
One of those things that helped save Phil was the compression undershirt he chose to wear that night, coincidentally labeled “Under Armour.” It compressed his bleeding. He went into surgery immediately upon arriving at the hospital.
He still has a bullet lodged in his lung. He lost his spleen and part of his colon. But his family is so very grateful he didn’t lose his life.
See Sheila’s full Facebook post below:
Another Minnesota man, Steve Berger, was killed in the shooting. The Aurichs say they are turning down any donations. They are asking people instead to donate to Steve Berger’s children.
If you’d like to do that, click here.