Police: Man Threatens Street Sweeper, Leads Police On High-Speed Pursuit

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Waite Park say a man threatening the life of a person in a street sweeper led to a high-speed pursuit Monday evening.

According to police, officers were dispatched at 10:58 p.m. to the parking lot of Cash Wise Foods. There, a person performing parking lot maintenance in a street sweeper reported being approached and threatened by a man.

The victim says the man approached him in a vehicle and once they made eye contact, the man started yelling and screaming at him. At one point, the man told the victim if he didn’t stop what he was doing he was going to kill him, according to police.

The maintenance worker, fearing for his safety, retreated to another area of the parking lot and called police. Meanwhile, the suspect continued to drive in his vehicle erratically and squealed his tires in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, the man was still driving in circles in the parking lot. The man fled in the vehicle when police turned on their emergency lights and a pursuit ensued.

Reaching speeds of 100 mph, the pursuit entered Highway 15. After a couple stop sticks attempts, the suspect vehicle’s tires were all deflated. However, the pursuit continued toward Royalton until officers were about to use the PIT maneuver on the vehicle and arrest the suspect.

In total, the pursuit lasted 59 minutes and covered 64 miles.

Police identify the suspect as 47-year-old Jason Michael Ashwill of Dassel, Minnesota. He was taken to the Stearns County Jail where he is being held on charges of felony fleeing police officer in a motor vehicle and damage to property.

Police say there were no injuries reported in the incident. Three Waite Park squad vehicle suffered minor tire damage.