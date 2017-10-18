2 Charged In Minneapolis Shooting Of 13-Year-Old Boy

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two men are facing charges after a 13-year-old boy was shot in Minneapolis last week.

Andrew Townsend and Brandyn Wilson, both 21, have each been charged with second-degree attempted murder in connection with the Oct. 9 shooting.

According to the charges, Minneapolis police were called at about 10:50 p.m. to investigate a report of a gunshot. They found a 13-year-old boy lying on the ground in the backyard of a townhome on the 2400 block of Ogema Place.

Witnesses in the area said they saw three men, two of them bring Townsend and Wilson. They saw Townsend carrying a gun. Witnesses also said they heard a man use the victim’s nickname before the shooting.

Surveillance video from the area shows three men in an altercation and about a minute later, they are walking towards the townhouses near where the boy was shot. About 10 seconds later, the boy is seen falling to the ground and the men fleeing the area.

Authorities say the boy remains in critical condition from a gunshot wound to the head.

The incident remains under investigation.

