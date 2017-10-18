2 People Suffer Leg Wounds In 2 Different Mpls. Shootings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a man and a woman both suffered gunshot wounds in separate Wednesday afternoon shootings.
The first shooting happened at about 4 p.m. on the 3200 block of Minnehaha Avenue.
All police say is that the woman’s injury is non-life threatening, and they are searching for the suspect.
The second shooting happened about 50 minutes later on 7th Street and Hennepin Avenue in downtown.
A man and a woman told police they were walking down the block when they were approached by a group of two men and a teenage boy.
An altercation ensued, and the man shot one of the men in the group in the leg.
All five people involved were taken to police headquarters to be interviewed. The victim, who also suffered non-life threatening injuries, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.
Police say the shooter had a permit to carry a handgun.