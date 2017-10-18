5-Year-Old Killed In Sherburne County By Falling Tree

Filed Under: Big Lake Township, Sherburne County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 5-year-old boy died after a tree fell on top of him in Sherburne County Tuesday evening, according to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s office.

Authorities said Edward Joseph Michalek was playing on a hammock at his home in Big Lake Township when one of the trees it was tied to collapsed onto him. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene.

A Facebook post from the boy’s mother confirmed the tragic loss:

A friend set up a GoFundMe to help pay for the family’s funeral expenses.

