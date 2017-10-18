Teen Killed, 2 Children Critically Injured In Blaine Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer

Filed Under: Blaine

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 19-year-old is dead and two children are in the hospital after a crash in Blaine involving a tractor-trailer Wednesday night.

It happened just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of University and 85th Avenues. The 19-year-old victim was driving a car with two passengers, ages 12 and 13. Blaine Police say the tractor-trailer was headed south on University Avenue and the car was headed east on 85th Avenue when they collided.

The 19-year-old was critically injured in the crash and died at the scene. The 12 and 13-year-old passengers are hospitalized at Hennepin County Medical Center. Police say the 41-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch