Teen Killed, 2 Children Critically Injured In Blaine Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 19-year-old is dead and two children are in the hospital after a crash in Blaine involving a tractor-trailer Wednesday night.
It happened just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of University and 85th Avenues. The 19-year-old victim was driving a car with two passengers, ages 12 and 13. Blaine Police say the tractor-trailer was headed south on University Avenue and the car was headed east on 85th Avenue when they collided.
The 19-year-old was critically injured in the crash and died at the scene. The 12 and 13-year-old passengers are hospitalized at Hennepin County Medical Center. Police say the 41-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.