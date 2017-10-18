BUSINESS BY CARLSON 10-18-17

Autumn colors in Minnesota are everywhere and to be expected in mid-October. Autumn temperatures in the 60s and 70s are not, but I’ll take them. Beautiful colors and weather are a welcome mix.

What about business in Minnesota? There are some interesting developments to watch this week.

This week is the deadline for cities and states to submit their bids to the Seattle-based online omni-retailing giant, Amazon. The bids are for Amazon’s so-called second headquarters, which is supposed to include $5 billion in capital investment and 50,000 employees when fully staffed. Bids are supposed to be confidential but some bidders can’t keep their mouths shut. Newark, New Jersey is one of those shouting loud about what the government is prepared to throw at Amazon to win this beauty contest: $7 billion in tax abatements and incentives. Here is where you can learn more about the Newark bid that has the backing of Newark’s mayor, and New Jersey’s governor Chris Christie and New Jersey’s US Senators Corey Booker and Bob Menendez: https://www.nytimes.com/2017/10/16/nyregion/newark-amazon-headquarters.html. If true, then it may sound a lot more attractive than the “restrained” bid from our own Minnesota governor Mark Dayton. Here is where you can learn a little more about the still secret Minnesota bid terms: http://www.startribune.com/dayton-says-minnesota-s-amazon-pitch-avoids-gimmicks-and-gadgetry/451294103/. We don’t know much about the Minnesota bid other than that tax and incentives components probably don’t top a few million dollars. Dayton is banking on the business environment and public infrastructure to attract Amazon. That’s unlikely. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos wants cities and states to show him the money. Newark and New Jersey have and big time at that. I get why Bezos might like the $7 billion bid, but why does New Jersey’s Chris Christie think he knows how much public money the Amazon headquarters is worth to his state? Whenever you think government can help in a business transaction remember that Ronald Reagan said that the nine most terrifying words in the English language are these: “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”

Minnesota is a big poultry and dairy state. We are the biggest turkey producer and in the top five states for milk, butter and other dairy products. We export nationally and internationally, but not as much as we could to our neighbors in Canada. So this week’s conclusion of the latest round of North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) re-negotiations with Canada are important for Minnesota. Here’s where you can learn more about what those talks included regarding better access to Canadian poultry and dairy markets: https://globalnews.ca/news/3806997/nafta-supply-management-dairy-poultry-eggs/. NAFTA got rid of many trade barriers between the US and Canada, but poultry and dairy was an exception. Those markets are still subject to protection under a so-called “supply management” system from the 1960s. The aim then was to stabilize Canadian dairy prices, and was later emulated in other industries. It works by limiting imports and setting fixed prices. US NAFTA negotiators want to see that supply management system dismantled north of the border. And that would be good news for Minnesota poultry and dairy farmers. Canadians point at the US and its various commodity price support programs affecting milk, sugar and other US-grown commodities. And Canadian politicians love Canadian farmers…and don’t think much of US President Trump, who has threatened to ditch NAFTA completely if the US doesn’t get its way. John McCain says leaving NAFTA would be the biggest economic blunder “since Nixon…” Stay tuned.

Sports and business analysts often point to the National Football League as a model for how to build a valuable brand, but lately that brand has become a lightening rod. Controversy over players taking knees during playing of the Star Spangled Banner to protest various injustices has transformed the NFL brand into one of the most divisive, at least according to data published by the online media outlet, Morning Consult. Here is the article: https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2017/10/11/upshot/trump-nfl-polarization.html. Since last September when the controversy came to the attention of President Trump and various NFL owners, Americans who used to have positive views of the NFL have now split sharply along US presidential voting lines: only 25% of Clinton voters have an unfavorable view of the NFL; that was also the case with Trump voters until late September when unfavorable ratings shot up to over 60%. This matters for the car, appliance and beer advertisers at the foundation of the NFL revenue model. It may be a simplification but maybe not an over-simplification to assume that Ford F150 pick-up truck buyers are more likely to be Trump voters than Clinton voters. This is a conundrum for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, who must walk a fine line between commercial (and franchise owner) interests that have made the league billions of dollars and player interests in having their say on current social and political issues.

Nathaniel Hawthorne once said that families are always rising and falling in America. So are sports in America. And one sport rising in popularity is lacrosse. Here is an article on that rise: https://www.bizjournals.com/twincities/news/2017/10/13/lacrosse-gear-maker-sees-sales-soar-thanks-to.html. The big winners of this rise in popularity are lacrosse equipment manufacturers like Epoch Lacrosse: https://www.epochlacrosse.com/. It’s about $150 to outfit a player for high school or college lacrosse. Epoch has signed up several colleges for longer-term equipment sales and promotions worth several millions of dollars. Epoch sales and enterprise value rises with every new varsity team in US college and high school ranks. Did you know that Minnesota now has more than 10,000 boys, girls and men and women playing the game? Do the math: $150 x 10,000 = $1.5 million in sales for Epoch and its competitors. Lacrosse is rising in America.

Have a great rest of the week.

Paul