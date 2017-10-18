Sheriff: 1 Dead, 3 Hurt In Fillmore County Crash

Filed Under: Fatal Crash, Fillmore County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 68-year-old woman died Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in southeastern Minnesota.

The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office responded to several 911 calls at about 6:27 p.m. of a report of a crash at the intersection of County Road 2 and County Road 38. A 37-year-old Stewartville woman driving a 2008 Chevy Suburban was heading north on County Road 38 with a 13-year-old passenger.

A 68-year-old Stewartville man driving a 2009 Nissan Murano was heading east on County Road 2 with a 68-year old woman in the passenger seat. The two vehicles collided at the intersection.

The 68-year-old woman was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester, where she was pronounced dead. She has not been identified. The 68-year-old man was also hospitalized, but his condition is not known.

Both the 37-year-old woman and 13-year-old passenger were hospitalized, but their conditions were not known.

What led up to the crash is under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch