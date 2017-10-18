Wis. Senate Committee To Vote On Hemp Farming Bill

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Senate’s agriculture committee is set to approve a bill that would allow Wisconsin farmers to grow hemp.
The proposal would set up state licenses for famers looking to grow industrial hemp. People with drug convictions wouldn’t be eligible for the licenses and the plants couldn’t contain more than 1 percent THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.
At least 30 states, including Minnesota, Michigan and Illinois, have passed legislation allowing hemp farms.
The committee is scheduled to vote on the bill Wednesday morning. The measure has bipartisan support.
