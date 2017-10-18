IWishYouKnew Campaign Launches On Social Media

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — October marks the 30th Anniversary of Domestic Violence Awareness Month and a local advocacy agency is expanding its efforts to help survivors in all corners of the metro.
The topic can be uncomfortable to talk about, but those at Home Free in Plymouth believe increasing awareness is crucial so domestic violence survivors can feel community support.
To raise funds and awareness, Home Free Minnesota, an agency that provides emergency housing and resources to battered women, is launching a social campaign called #IWishYouKnew on October 18th. They want survivors, advocates, and allies to share what they wish their friends, family and the general public knew about domestic violence.
Here are some examples of posts folks can make to Twitter or Facebook:
– #IWishYouKnew how hard it is to leave an abusive relationship
– #IWishYouKnew that we see you and we believe you.
– #IWishYouKnew that you have options, and we won’t judge your choices
For more information about the campaign and Home Free, visit: missionsinc.org/programs/home-free