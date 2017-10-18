Police: Impaired Driver Slams Into 2 Vehicles, Severing Man’s Legs

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a Bloomington driver was impaired when she crashed into two stopped vehicles, pinning two men and severing both legs of one of them.
According to a search warrant filed in Hennepin County, the incident occurred shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday on the 9700 block of Penn Avenue South.
Police say 24-year-old Mary E. Kridner was driving on Penn Avenue in Bloomington. Meanwhile, two vehicles were on the side of the road. One man was helping to jump start another man’s vehicle when Kridner allegedly slammed into one of the vehicles, pinning them both between the two initially stopped vehicles.
Police said one man’s legs were both completely severed and separated from his body. According to police, the man was placed in an induced coma.
Police say Kridner had bloodshot eyes, pinpoint pupils and admitted to using marijuana in the past 24 hours. In a search of her car, police found drug paraphernalia including small pieces of tinfoil containing burnt residue, undetermined white powder in a rolled-up dollar bill as well as drugs prescribed for opioid addiction.
The victims have been identified as 34-year-olds Wali Abdi Aar and Mahamud M. Abdisamad, both of Bloomington. It hasn’t been specified which one lost his legs.
Kridner was jailed and released pending charges. Blood test results testing her impairment are also pending.