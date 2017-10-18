Police: Pedestrian Hit By Menomonie Squad Had Been Drinking

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in western Wisconsin say a 20-year-old man had been drinking before being hit by a squad car early Sunday morning in Menomonie.
The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident at about 1:02 a.m. in the city of Menomonie. Authorities received a report of a pedestrian being hit by a squad car from the Menomonie Police Department near the area of Wilson Avenue, west of 2nd Street West.
Menomonie police and the officer involved have fully cooperated with the investigation of the incident. Squad video verifies the officer’s account of the incident. An investigation showed that the pedestrian, identified as 20-year-old Brett Schulte of rural Ellsworth, had been drinking before the incident.
The officer involved has been identified as 39-year-old Jason Barneson. He’s a sergeant and is an 18-year veteran of the Menomonie Police Department.
The incident remains under investigation.