Garver, Slegers Earn Twins 2017 Minor League Awards

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins say catcher Mitch Garver is their minor league player of the year.
Garver won the 2017 Sherry Robertson Award. Right-hander Aaron Slegers won the 2017 Jim Rantz Award as the Twins minor league pitcher of the year.
Garver split the season between Triple-A Rochester and Minnesota. He hit a combined .279 with 30 doubles, 17 home runs and 48 RBIs in 111 games.
The Twins selected Garver in the ninth round of the 2013 First-Year Player Draft out of New Mexico. He appeared in 23 games for the Twins this season, playing catcher, first base and outfield.
Slegers spent nearly the entire season with Rochester, going 15-4 with a 3.40 ERA, 29 walks and 119 strikeouts in 24 starts. He appeared in four games for the Twins.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)