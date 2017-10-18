Celebration Planned As Nicollet Mall Construction Nears Completion

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – After years of construction, city officials in Minneapolis are planning a celebration to mark the near completion of the Nicollet Mall makeover project.
The “Substantially Spectacular” celebration is slated to be held at noon on Nov. 15, between 7th and 8th streets. No other details on the event were released.
It’s also not clear when Nicollet Mall will be completely spectacular — that is: done.
The $50 million makeover project in downtown Minneapolis has been underway for three years, and it’s drawn criticism from business owners and candidates in the running for the mayor’s office.
City officials have been working to get the project wrapped up before the Super Bowl comes to Minneapolis in February.