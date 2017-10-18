Victim In South Minneapolis Shooting Was 21-Year-Old Man

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 21-year-old man was killed over the weekend in a shooting in south Minneapolis.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim in the Sunday night shooting as Ahmed Nasir Jirde, of Minneapolis.
Police say the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Franklin Avenue East and 11th Avenue South.
Jirde was shot multiple times and died at the scene.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 612-692-8477.