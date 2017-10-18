St. Paul Board Approves Later Start Times For High Schoolers In 2019

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two years from now, high schoolers in St. Paul will start classes an hour later than they do now.
The Board of Education voted in favor of administration recommendations Tuesday night to push back secondary start times an hour, from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
Elementary schools would start earlier, because of transportation issues.
The change also wouldn’t happen until the 2019-2020 school year, to give the district ample time to make the transition. All of the details should be finalized by October 2018.
University of Minnesota researchers say teenagers who go to school later perform better in class. Attendance also goes up and tardiness goes down.
Minneapolis and Edina made this change several years ago.