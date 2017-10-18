Transplant Recipient Fights For Those Who Need Health Care

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Harold Hollander had a life-saving pancreas transplant in 2012.

He says he was one of the lucky ones, having great insurance that helped tremendously with the cost of the surgery and aftercare.

Now he is set to speak for others who don’t have a voice when it comes to health care.

“I’m going to represent, I’m going to advocate,” Hollander said.

He is one of two Minnesota patients traveling to Washington, D.C. to speak with lawmakers about issues that matter the most to transplant patients.

“Or at least shake a hand and say, ‘You know how important this is? And you know what people that aren’t as fortunate as I am are going through?'” Hollander said.

He says making sure people going through transplantation have the necessary insurance to cover the cost of surgery and aftercare is crucial.

“High premiums, and higher even in the last few years, they’ve just gone up,” he said. “And everybody knows how much they’ve gone up, right? And then the deductibles have gone up.”

Hollander says life would be totally different for him if he did not have good insurance.

“For whatever reason, we don’t think that health care is a right. Those people who need it believe that it is,” Hollander said.

Minnesota Health Transplant surgeon Dr. Ty Dunn says many patients struggle financially after the transplant is complete.

“Because insurance coverage for medications is dropping off at three years post-transplant, patients sometimes have to make choices between paying for anti-rejection medications and paying their rent and things like buying food,” Dunn said.

She says she is frustrated by the lack of organs available for transplants, and feels lawmakers should also look at other ways of funding research.

Hollander says he hopes lawmakers will listen, and find a way for people to have options that let them take control of their health care.

His thought is that health care is a right and not a luxury. He wants everyone to have the same care he did.