VIDEO: Franken-Sessions’ Tense Senate Hearing Exchange

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — The Senate Judiciary Committee is questioning U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions Wednesday about several topics. The hearing got very interesting when Sen. Al Franken from Minnesota asked Sessions about discussions with the Russians.
Franken accused Attorney General Jeff Sessions of “moving the goalposts” in denying his interactions with the Russian ambassador.
In a tense exchange, Franken confronted Sessions about his testimony in January, in which he said he had no communications with Russians. Sessions later had to recuse himself from the Justice Department’s investigation of Trump campaign ties to Russia after it was revealed he had conversations with the ambassador. Franken says his explanations of those interactions continue to change.
But Sessions, visibly frustrated and voice rising, called Franken’s line of questioning unfair. He says he answered the question as a surrogate of the Trump campaign. Sessions says he may have discussed Trump’s campaign positions with the ambassador but insists he did not have a continuing exchange of information with him.
Watch the exchange above.
