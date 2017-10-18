Vikings’ QB Teddy Bridegwater Returns To Practice

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) – For the first time in 14 months, Teddy Bridgewater participated in practice with the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday.
Bridgewater has been out since a devastating left knee injury on Aug. 31, 2016. He’s done rehabilitation and thrown on the side on his own, and even made brief appearances in team workouts. But Wednesday was the first time he on the field for a full practice with his teammates.
Bridgewater remains on the physically unable to perform last, and the Vikings have three weeks to put him on the active roster. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Wednesday they plan to ease him into practice with a few plays and not over-work him.
Zimmer said people have “to put the brakes” on thinking Bridgewater will play right way. He said everybody is excited about Bridgewater’s return, but he still has a long way to go. Zimmer said he probably won’t play this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.
If 21 days passes and Bridgewater is not activated, he will spend the rest of the season on the PUP list.
The Vikings host the Ravens Sunday and travel to London to face the Cleveland Browns Oct. 28 before their bye on Week 9. If Bridgewater shows he’s capable in practice, it’s possible he could return for the Vikings game at Washington on Nov. 12.