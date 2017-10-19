Best Halloween Celebrations In Minnesota

By Amy Rea

Halloween is almost here, and there’s plenty going on. Let’s take a look at a sampling of Halloween events around the state.

Of course, there’s plenty going on in Anoka, the Halloween Capital of the World, and it kicks off this weekend with the Knights of Columbus Haunted House, the Pumpkin Bowl, and the Orange Tie Ball.

In Duluth, the William A. Irvin offers Haunted Ship Tours Wednesdays-Saturdays through Halloween. This self-guided tour through the maze of a ship has supernatural happenings that are part of the act—or are they? Visitors under the age of 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Chisholm has Field of Screams Thursday-Saturday nights in October at the Minnesota Discovery Center. Do you dare to learn what lurks there? New this year: escape rooms.

The Gopher State Railway Museum will have the Pumpkin Express this Saturday, Oct. 21. Take a ride on a vintage train car, and pick a pumpkin.

Need a not-so-scary event? St. Paul’s Como Zoo has the answer: the 30th annual ZooBoo, taking place Oct. 21-22 and 28-29. The Zoo will be transformed into a fairy and furry friend place, where little trick-or-treaters can have fun without being scared.

Farmington hosts an Autumn Harvest in the Village Oct. 20-21 at Dakota City Heritage Village. Enjoy a 1900 Halloween, with pumpkin carving, the chance to build your own scarecrow, and plenty of games and activities.

Brainerd’s Paul Bunyan Land is home to Haunted Hidden Hollows, open Friday-Saturday nights through 10/28. Explore the haunted house or the haunted maze, bonfires, and hayrides. Think twice about bringing the really little ones.

What better place than St. Paul’s James J. Hill House to enjoy Victorian Ghost Stories? Get your tickets in advance for this event, taking place Oct. 26, 27, 28, 29, and 31. Not recommended for under the age of 8.

Red Wing’s Pumpkins at the Depot will have more than 150 pumpkins decorated for Halloween at the historic depot, and on view daily from Oct. 24-31.

Redwood Falls is home to the Francois Haunted Hotel is open Oct. 27-28 and 31. Dare you tour the haunted hotel? Well, if you have little ones that aren’t up for full scares, on Oct. 28 there are no-scare tours from 4-5 p.m. and low-scare tours from 5-6 p.m. Otherwise…

Oct. 27 is Haunted High Ropes at the Eagles Bluff Environmental Center near Lanesboro. Go trick-or-treating on the high ropes course—and watch out for ghosts and skeletons along the way.

Ghosts from the Past is Mankato’s entry into the Halloween spirit. Taking place for its 31st year at the Blue Earth History Center on Oct. 26-27, you’ll learn about ghosts from various historical events and locations in Blue Earth County.

What else is happening in our state? Be sure to check out the 10 p.m. Sunday night WCCO newscasts, where you can learn more in the weekly segment, Finding Minnesota.