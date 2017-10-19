Bomb-Sniffing Dog Fired By CIA Finds Happy Ending

CBS Local — A CIA employee in training to serve a vital role within the agency has been dropped from her program. But the trainee’s dismissal has captured the hearts of dog lovers because the fired agent is a bomb-sniffing dog named Lulu.

Lulu was in training to join the intelligence group’s K-9 unit, which is tasked with tracking down bombs and other explosives by scent alone. Unfortunately, the black Labrador was never interested in her new job. The CIA chronicled Lulu’s difficult journey through their program; noting that the adorable pup couldn’t stay on task and seemed bored with whole bomb-finding lifestyle.

Lulu wasn’t interested in searching for explosives.

Even when motivated w food & play, she was clearly no longer enjoying herself. pic.twitter.com/puvhDk1tRX — CIA (@CIA) October 18, 2017

Agents may have had a feeling that the jolly one and a half year-old didn’t have the personality for the gig. “She’s hyper and silly when she plays, but has an easygoing sweetness and is extremely sensitive to her surroundings,” the CIA wrote in Lulu’s bio on their blog. “Sometimes, even after testing, our pups make it clear being an explosive detection K9 isn’t for them,” the CIA added in a tweet detailing Lulu’s exit from the program.

The fired Labrador’s story does have a happy ending. Once a dog is dropped from K-9 training, the officer in charge of them is given an opportunity to adopt them. Lulu’s handler and his family happily took the dog in, giving the energetic pup a new home and a fellow K-9 to play with. “She now enjoys her days playing with his kids, sniffing out rabbits and squirrels in the backyard, and eating meals and snacks out of a dog dish. We’ll miss Lulu, but this was the right decision for her,” the CIA blog added.