Police: Man, 22, Exposed Himself In Children’s Exhibit At Como Zoo

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 22-year-old homeless man was arrested Wednesday after exposing himself at Como Zoo and Conservatory in a frog exhibit for children.

Joshua Lor is accused of pulling down his pants around 11 a.m. and touching himself in front of several people, including a young boy and his grandmother, who called authorities.

Zoo officials responded to the conservatory’s children’s area and followed Lor until police arrived.

St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders says Lor admitted to touching himself and apologized.

Lor was booked into jail pending charges of fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

