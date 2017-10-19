Minnesota Secures Millions In Funding For Affordable Housing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is making a commitment to affordable housing.

Governor Mark Dayton worked with lawmakers to secure millions in state and federal resources.

A design for new affordable housing in North Branch

A design for new affordable housing in North Branch (credit: CBS)

“I cannot imagine the trauma of not knowing where you’re going to lay your head in a society that is the greatest country in the world, that cannot figure it out,” North Branch Mayor Kirsten Hagen-Kennedy said at a news conference.

Hagen-Kennedy helped announce the new funding and stressed the importance of having an affordable place to live.

The funding will help create and preserve 1,800 housing opportunities across Minnesota.

