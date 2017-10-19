Minnesota Secures Millions In Funding For Affordable Housing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota is making a commitment to affordable housing.
Governor Mark Dayton worked with lawmakers to secure millions in state and federal resources.
“I cannot imagine the trauma of not knowing where you’re going to lay your head in a society that is the greatest country in the world, that cannot figure it out,” North Branch Mayor Kirsten Hagen-Kennedy said at a news conference.
Hagen-Kennedy helped announce the new funding and stressed the importance of having an affordable place to live.
The funding will help create and preserve 1,800 housing opportunities across Minnesota.