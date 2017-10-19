Colder, Wetter Winter Predicted In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This might not be the best time to report this, given Thursday’s mild, sunny temperatures are earmarked as a #Top10WxDay, but predictions hold that this winter will be colder and wetter than average in Minnesota.

Or, at least, a colder and wetter first leg of 2018.

The National Weather Service has released its three-month outlook for the nation, covering the months of January, February and March.

The NWS outlook indicates that Minnesota stands a 40 to 50 percent chance for colder than average temperatures for that time of year.

off03 temp Colder, Wetter Winter Predicted In Minnesota

(credit: National Weather Service)

Also, the NWS says that the majority of Minnesota stands a chance at receiving more precipitation than average during that span.

The only portion of the state that wasn’t included in that prediction was the southwestern section.

off03 prcp Colder, Wetter Winter Predicted In Minnesota

(credit: National Weather Service)

