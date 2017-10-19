Colder, Wetter Winter Predicted In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This might not be the best time to report this, given Thursday’s mild, sunny temperatures are earmarked as a #Top10WxDay, but predictions hold that this winter will be colder and wetter than average in Minnesota.
Or, at least, a colder and wetter first leg of 2018.
The National Weather Service has released its three-month outlook for the nation, covering the months of January, February and March.
The NWS outlook indicates that Minnesota stands a 40 to 50 percent chance for colder than average temperatures for that time of year.
Also, the NWS says that the majority of Minnesota stands a chance at receiving more precipitation than average during that span.
The only portion of the state that wasn’t included in that prediction was the southwestern section.