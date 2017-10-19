Teddy Bridgewater: ‘I Definitely Believe I’ll Play This Year’

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (WCCO) – Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was all smiles in the team locker room on Thursday, one day after he practiced for the first time in 14 months.

Bridgewater suited up and participated in team drills for the first time since suffering a devastating leg injury on Aug. 30, 2016. He started the 2017 season on the physically unable to perform list, and due to NFL rules, Wednesday was the first day he was eligible to take the practice field.

Bridgewater said Thursday he probably could have practiced a few weeks ago, but team officials wanted to be smart with his leg.

When asked about his playing status?

“I definitely believe I’ll play this year,” Bridgewater said.

There is no timetable for his official return to game action, but the Vikings have three weeks to decide if they’ll take him off the PUP list. If he isn’t activated, he will sit out the entire season.

For now, the Vikings have a plan for him and he said he intends to stick to it.

“Great to be back out there, it’s been a long 14 months. It was a mini milestone, so it felt pretty good,” Bridgewater said.

Case Keenum, who is 3-2 as a starter in relief of Sam Bradford, will likely get the start this week as the Vikings host the Ravens. Minnesota then travels to London to face the Cleveland browns before their Week 9 bye.

After that, it’s anyone’s guess who will play quarterback. It depends on Keenum’s success, Sam Bradford’s knee and how Bridgewater feels.