North Stars Super Fan Celebrates 50 Years Of NHL In Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Saturday night marks a significant milestone in the history of Minnesota professional sports — it will be the 50th anniversary of the very first National Hockey League game in Minnesota, when the North Stars took on the California Seals at Met Center in Bloomington.

One man in Eagan has a unique perspective on that day, and all of Minnesota’s hockey history.

There are fans of Minnesota hockey, and then there is Jay Moore. The self-described North Stars super fan is perhaps just as passionate about collecting memorabilia.

He’s turned his home into a hockey museum.

But of all the stuff inside, there’s nothing that means more to Moore than two items in particular — a ticket stub and game program of the North Stars’ first game, two years before he was born.

His parents attended the first-ever NHL game in Minnesota — Oct. 21, 1967. That’s 50 years ago, this Saturday. His walls tell the story.

“This was a huge deal in 1967, because this was the first time that we had a professional hockey team in the NHL,” Moore said. “The North Stars, that first season, had to play their first three games away because Met Center wasn’t even finished yet.”

He’s heard the story many times, from his parents.

“My dad was so excited about the first NHL game in Minnesota, he got my mom to the building, like, three hours before the game even started,” Moore said. “And they were still installing seats, they didn’t even have all the seats in yet.”

It was a game Minnesota hockey fans would remember.

“No one scored until the second period. The first goal was scored by the North Stars, by number 8, Bill Goldsworthy,” Moore said. “And then the North Stars went on and won the game 3-1.”

Luckily for Moore, his dad hung onto the ticket stub and program as souvenirs. In fact, it’s what sparked his love of collecting — something that became even more important after his dad died when Moore was only 9 years old.

“Whenever I come down here to the basement and look at all this stuff, it brings back all the great memories of my dad,” he said.

A connection between a father and a son, 50 years of Minnesota hockey in the making.

Jay Moore says he’ll commemorate the anniversary Saturday night by doing what he and his dad did before every North Stars game at Met Center: Going out to eat at the Marriott across the street, which is still there.