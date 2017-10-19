Study: Twin Cities Among Happiest Places In Nation

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It should be no surprise, especially on a Top 10 Weather Day like today, but the Twin Cities is one of the 25 happiest places in the country.
That’s according to a new survey by National Geographic, Gallup and a New York Times best-selling author. It’s based on factors like civic engagement, walkability and healthy food options.
Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington was placed 22nd on the list. The top 4 cities are: Fort Collins, Colo.; Charlottesville, Va.; Santa Cruz, Calif.; and the No. 1 happiest place was Boulder, Colorado.