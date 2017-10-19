Pedestrian Hit By Semi Near U Of M Dies

Filed Under: Fatal Pedestrian Accident, University Of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a pedestrian hit by a semi-truck near the University of Minnesota campus died from his injuries Thursday morning.

Authorities responded to the incident at about 2:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of University Avenue SE and Huron Boulevard, near TCF Bank Stadium. When officers arrived, they learned an adult male was attempting to cross the intersection when he hit the side of a semi-truck and was knocked underneath its trailer.

The man was taken to a hospital, and he was pronounced dead early Thursday morning. The driver of the semi-truck stopped immediately and is cooperating with authorities.

The incident remains under investigation. The name of the victim has not been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch