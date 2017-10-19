Where Does The U Of M Stand In Terms Of Tuition?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota President Eric Kaler is proposing to increase tuition rates for out-of-state students by 15 percent. If passed by the Board of Regents, that would mean those students would pay $28,730 in 2018-2019 and $35,000 in 2019-2020.

According to Matt Kramer, vice-president of government relations at the University of Minnesota, the current out-of-state tuition rate underprices the value of the expense for non-resident students.

“We are the cheapest steak sandwich in town,” he says, adding he believes the increase would not price the University of Minnesota out of the market.

A current undergrad from Illinois told WCCO, “Of course if it’s too high, I’ll go back home.”

So, where does the U of M stand when it comes to tuition?

University of Minnesota undergraduate students who are non-resident and non-reciprocity currently pay $26,674 a year in tuition and fees. (Minnesota has reciprocity agreements with Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota and Manitoba.)

That puts the U second from the bottom in the Big 10. Nebraska has the lowest out-of-state tuition at $24,278 a year and Northwestern has the highest at $52,678 a year. Northwestern does not differentiate between in- and out-of-state tuition.

Were the increase to be passed, Minnesota’s out-of-state tuition would place it somewhere between fourth and sixth in the Big 10, assuming no other schools change their tuition rates. It would place the U in line with Wisconsin ($34,782/year) and Indiana ($34,846/year).

The U’s undergraduate resident tuition is $14,488, placing it eighth out of 14 in the Big 10. Nebraska has the lowest in-state tuition at $8,978 a year and Northwestern tops this list as well.

Over the past 10 years, tuition for both in-and out-of-state students has increased about $4,000. In 2011, the U instituted a drop in its out-of-state tuition, but it has since increased again.

The U estimates an out-of-state tuition increase could bring in an extra $10 million a year.

Right now, 66 percent of undergrads are from Minnesota, 13 percent are from Wisconsin, North Dakota or South Dakota, 12 percent are from other states and 9 percent are from other countries.

The Board of Regents will meet in December to make a final decision on a tuition increase. Kramer says that would give potential out-of-state students time to decide if they want to attend to the University of Minnesota.