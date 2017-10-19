Workin’ For The Weekend: ZooBoo, Darkness Day & Remembering Tom Petty

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s Thursday… are you working for the weekend?

Here are some fun things to do in the Twin Cities.

ZooBoo

Now in its 30th year, Como Friends ZooBoo offers families a safe trick-or-treating alternative and many Halloween surprises, such as animal visitors, live entertainment and craft projects.

ZooBoo is open this weekend and next, tickets are $6 and proceeds benefit the conservatory.

Remembering Tom Petty

On Saturday, the life and music of the late, great Tom Petty, will be celebrated on the day after what would have been his 67th birthday.

Artists will be performing at Day Block Brewing in Minneapolis starting at 8 p.m.

All proceeds will be donated to Rock The Earth, an environmental advocacy charity Petty supported to throughout his career.

Running HOME For Jacob

The second-annual Running HOME for Jacob 5k is this Saturday.

The race on Jacob Wetterling’s abduction date is held to spread hope and awareness of all those missing and exploited.

The 5k will be at Phalen Park in St. Paul.

Surly’s Darkness Day

Finally, Surly Brewing will hosting its annual Darkness Day on Saturday.

Head to the Brooklyn Center location to get the first taste of darkness 2017, their massive Russian imperial stout.

Also enjoy their usual mix of music, food and Surly beer.